King of Spain Leads Emotional Moment of Silence After Barcelona Attacks as Death Toll Rises to 14

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, on Friday led a moment of silence in Barcelona’s famous Catalonia Square less than a day after a van barreled into the city’s popular Las Ramblas tourist district, killing 13 people.

The King stood alongside Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as he led the somber moment surrounded by scores of mourning residents.

After silence concluded, the crowd clapped and chanted “I am not afraid,” according to NBC News.

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, the van jumped the curb and left a trail of bloodied, bruised bodies as it continued on its path for more than a thousand feet. Along with the 13 people killed, at least 100 more were injured in the incident authorities called a terror attack.

Police arrested two men in connection with the attack, but neither is accused of driving the van, the New York Times reports. ISIS claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack via its Amaq agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

Just hours after the van attack, a separate alleged terror plot occurred in the Spanish resort town of Cambrils. Catalan police confirm officers shot and killed four suspects in the attack. A woman injured in the incident has died, officials announced on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

In the wake of the incident, the Spanish royal family released a statement on Twitter. In English, the message translates to: “They are murderers, just criminals who will not terrify us. All Spain is Barcelona. Las Ramblas will be back to everyone.”