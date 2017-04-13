Kensington Palace Opens Gorgeous Garden in Memory of Princess Diana

Princess Diana‘s legacy lives on at Kensington Palace.

On Thursday, a temporary garden opened at the late royal’s former London home. Named the “White Garden,” the floral display is set in Kensington Palace’s sunken garden, which is just next to the palace’s visitor entrance. The White Garden will be in place from Easter weekend to September of this year.

Kensington Palace’s head gardener, Sean Harkin, conceived and designed the White Garden, which features white tulips, daffodils and scented hyacinths — 12,000 bulbs were planted last fall to create the display. Harkin’s inspiration came from a desire to do something at Kensington Palace to honor Diana in the 20th anniversary year of her death.

“My team and I have been planning this display for over a year, and we’re thrilled it’s now blossoming and ready for the public to visit and enjoy,” Harkin said in a statement. “As we’ve been working in the garden, many of our palace visitors have stopped to talk to us and share their own memories of Diana, Princess of Wales. We hope that our garden captures the energy and spirit that made her such a popular figure around the world.”

And in its nearly five-month-long run, the garden will change its look. Come summer, white roses, lilies, gladioli, cosmos, gaura and fragrant nemesia will all be added to the floral display. The White Garden is free to enter and view.

There will also be a celebration of Diana inside the palace. An exhibit showcasing some of her most famous outfits, called Diana: A Fashion Story, is ongoing until 2019.

And the gorgeous garden will be the perfect welcome as Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte make Kensington Palace their full-time home in the coming months.