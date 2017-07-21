Maestro Kate!

Princess Kate had “a go” at conducting on Friday when she led the Hamburg Philharmonic for the opening of one of the greatest pieces in the classical canon. In a video posted by the Kensington Palace Twitter account, Princess Kate can be seen giving strong downbeats for the world-famous opening of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.

“Watch The Duchess have a go at conducting the @ Phil_Hamburg orchestra at @ elbphilharmonie,” tweeted Kensington Palace on July 21.

Princess Kate — who studied art in college and played flute in her younger school days — joined Prince William in an event at the Elbphilharmonie, designed to introduce children to musical instruments.

Watch The Duchess have a go at conducting the @Phil_Hamburg orchestra at @elbphilharmonie 🎵 pic.twitter.com/mLkXxJ22x7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2017

The conducting stint took place on the final day of the royal tour of Germany. Prince William, the royal mom and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrived in Germany for the second half of their five-day tour of Poland and Germany on July 19, where they received an official welcome at the Berlin airport.

The royal couple also paid a visit to the oldest original dancehall in Berlin — Clärchens Ballhaus — which opened in 1913. Princess Kate wore a flowing green bird print dress by German designer, Markus Lupfer, coupled with her scalloped Prada sandals.

During the dancehall visit, they mingled with some exciting new names in the world of art, culture, style, fashion and technology, including DJ Goldierocks.

On Tuesday, during the second day in Poland, Prince William and Princess Kate made a poignant visit to Stutthof — the first concentration camp to be set up outside German boarders. More than 65,000 people were killed at the camp.

The royal couple also met with two British survivors of the concentration camp, Manfred Goldberg and Zigi Shipper, both 87.