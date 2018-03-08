Kate Middletons's Top 10 Maternity Looks — and How to Shop Them, Even If You're Not Pregnant!

Kate has worn this blue lace dress during her third pregnancy on Mar. 7 as well as her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte. It's from one of her go-to maternity brands, Seraphine.

Get the Look!

Maternity: Seraphine Marlene Maternity Cocktail Dress $255; seraphine.com

Non-Maternity: Ganni Lace Dress, $201; farfetch.com