Kate Middletons's Top 10 Maternity Looks — and How to Shop Them, Even If You're Not Pregnant!

Kate Middleton‘s maternity style has been on point throughout her pregnancy. And her looks aren’t just chic for someone who is expecting — we’ve found options for non-maternity royal fashion lovers, too!

By @dianapearl_

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate wore this black floral Orla Kiely dress for a visit to London's National Portrait Gallery on Feb. 28, 2018.

Get the Look! Maternity: Queen Bee Maternity Floral Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress, $34; asos.com
Non-Maternity: Black Floral Dress, $49; shoptiques.com
Michael Kors Long-Sleeve V-Neck Floral-Sequin Dress, $110; neimanmarcus.com

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kate has worn this blue lace dress during her third pregnancy on Mar. 7 as well as her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte. It's from one of her go-to maternity brands, Seraphine.

Get the Look!
Maternity: Seraphine Marlene Maternity Cocktail Dress $255; seraphine.com
Non-Maternity: Ganni Lace Dress, $201; farfetch.com

REX/Shutterstock

Kate rewore a winter white coat from her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte for a visit to a school in Oxford on Mar. 6.

Get the Look! Maternity: ASOS MATERNITY Oversized Coat with Funnel Neck, $119; asos.com
Non-Maternity: Loft Tall Blouson Coat, $149; loft.com
Catherine Malandrino Ruffle Sleeve Jacket, $35; nordstromrack.com

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At a Royal Foundation Forum with her future sister-in-law Meghan Markle, Kate wore a blue dress from Seraphine on Feb. 28, 2018.

Get the Look! Maternity: Royal Blue Tailored Maternity Dress, $169; seraphine.com
Non-Maternity: 3/4 Sleeve Ruffle Hem Shift Dress Women's Dress, $98; zappos.com

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

For an evening event at Buckingham Palace with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Kate wore a chic black-and-white lace dress on Feb. 20, 2018.

Get the Look! 
Maternity: Planet Motherhood Elbow Sleeve Lace Dress with Bow Belt, $56; jcpenney.com
Non-Maternity: Bell-sleeve Daisylace Dress, $82; jcrew.com

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Opening the Action On Addiction Community Treatment Centre, Kate bundled up in a royal (of course!) blue coat on Feb. 7, 2018. 

Get the Look! Maternity: Coat with Tie Belt, $50; hm.com
Non-Maternity: J.Crew Yulia Wool Blend Coat, $200; nordstrom.com

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

A chic green shift dress during her official visit to Sweden on Jan. 30.

Get the Look! Maternity: Maternity Pip & Vine by Rosie Pope Ruched Sheath Midi Dress, $23; kohls.com
Non-Maternity: CeCe Kate Ruffle Shift Dress, $138; nordstrom.com

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate rocked snow boots and a furry coat for a day playing bandy hockey in Sweden on Jan. 30, 2018.

Get the Look! Kate's Coat: Burberry Shearling Trench Coat; $988; netaporter.com
Non-Maternity: Andrew Marc Detachable Fur-Collar Trench Coat, $278; saksfifthavenue.com

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

This floral maternity dress from Seraphine is another of Kate's favorites throughout her second and third pregnancies. She wore it here on Feb. 18, 2015.

Get the Look! Maternity: Seraphine Florrie Dress, $109; seraphine.com
Non-Maternity: Blue Floral Dress, $29; shoptiques.com

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

This classic blue coat would be a staple in any winter wardrobe. She wore it here on Jan. 23, 2018.

Get the Look! Maternity: Alison Tie Waist Shawl Collar Coat, $30; boohoo.com 
Non-Maternity: Harris Wharf London Wool Pea Coat, $240; saksfifthavenue.com

