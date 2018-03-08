Royals
Kate Middletons's Top 10 Maternity Looks — and How to Shop Them, Even If You're Not Pregnant!
Kate Middleton‘s maternity style has been on point throughout her pregnancy. And her looks aren’t just chic for someone who is expecting — we’ve found options for non-maternity royal fashion lovers, too!
1 of 10
Kate wore this black floral Orla Kiely dress for a visit to London's National Portrait Gallery on Feb. 28, 2018.
Get the Look! Maternity: Queen Bee Maternity Floral Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress, $34; asos.com
Non-Maternity: Black Floral Dress, $49; shoptiques.com
Michael Kors Long-Sleeve V-Neck Floral-Sequin Dress, $110; neimanmarcus.com
2 of 10
Kate has worn this blue lace dress during her third pregnancy on Mar. 7 as well as her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte. It's from one of her go-to maternity brands, Seraphine.
Get the Look!
Maternity: Seraphine Marlene Maternity Cocktail Dress $255; seraphine.com
Non-Maternity: Ganni Lace Dress, $201; farfetch.com
3 of 10
Kate rewore a winter white coat from her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte for a visit to a school in Oxford on Mar. 6.
Get the Look! Maternity: ASOS MATERNITY Oversized Coat with Funnel Neck, $119; asos.com
Non-Maternity: Loft Tall Blouson Coat, $149; loft.com
Catherine Malandrino Ruffle Sleeve Jacket, $35; nordstromrack.com
4 of 10
At a Royal Foundation Forum with her future sister-in-law Meghan Markle, Kate wore a blue dress from Seraphine on Feb. 28, 2018.
Get the Look! Maternity: Royal Blue Tailored Maternity Dress, $169; seraphine.com
Non-Maternity: 3/4 Sleeve Ruffle Hem Shift Dress Women's Dress, $98; zappos.com
5 of 10
For an evening event at Buckingham Palace with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Kate wore a chic black-and-white lace dress on Feb. 20, 2018.
Get the Look!
Maternity: Planet Motherhood Elbow Sleeve Lace Dress with Bow Belt, $56; jcpenney.com
Non-Maternity: Bell-sleeve Daisylace Dress, $82; jcrew.com
6 of 10
Opening the Action On Addiction Community Treatment Centre, Kate bundled up in a royal (of course!) blue coat on Feb. 7, 2018.
Get the Look! Maternity: Coat with Tie Belt, $50; hm.com
Non-Maternity: J.Crew Yulia Wool Blend Coat, $200; nordstrom.com
7 of 10
A chic green shift dress during her official visit to Sweden on Jan. 30.
Get the Look! Maternity: Maternity Pip & Vine by Rosie Pope Ruched Sheath Midi Dress, $23; kohls.com
Non-Maternity: CeCe Kate Ruffle Shift Dress, $138; nordstrom.com
8 of 10
Kate rocked snow boots and a furry coat for a day playing bandy hockey in Sweden on Jan. 30, 2018.
Get the Look! Kate's Coat: Burberry Shearling Trench Coat; $988; netaporter.com
Non-Maternity: Andrew Marc Detachable Fur-Collar Trench Coat, $278; saksfifthavenue.com
9 of 10
This floral maternity dress from Seraphine is another of Kate's favorites throughout her second and third pregnancies. She wore it here on Feb. 18, 2015.
Get the Look! Maternity: Seraphine Florrie Dress, $109; seraphine.com
Non-Maternity: Blue Floral Dress, $29; shoptiques.com
10 of 10
This classic blue coat would be a staple in any winter wardrobe. She wore it here on Jan. 23, 2018.
Get the Look! Maternity: Alison Tie Waist Shawl Collar Coat, $30; boohoo.com
Non-Maternity: Harris Wharf London Wool Pea Coat, $240; saksfifthavenue.com
