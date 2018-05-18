Kate Middleton’s Wedding Hairdresser to Meghan Markle: 'Enjoy Every Moment'

While Meghan Markle is in the final hours of her pre-wedding beauty prep, Kate Middleton’s hair stylist (and the man behind her wedding hair) offers the bride-to-be some last-minute tips for the big day.

“My advice to Meghan is to wear her hair in the style that she feels most confident,” Richard Ward tells PEOPLE from his eponymous salon in London’s Chelsea. “With the world watching, she needs to feel like the best version of herself.”

It was Ward who styled Kate’s hair when she wed Prince William at Westminster Abbey in 2011. A team of seven stylists from Richard Ward gathered at the Goring Hotel at 5:30 a.m. in the morning and Ward, alongside his then-colleague James Pryce, did both the bride’s demi-chignon for the wedding ceremony and her signature loose waves for the evening party.

Kate Middleton on her wedding day in 2011. Getty

“I have some incredible memories of that day,” Ward recalls, happily remembering both the excitement of the occasion and the sheer joy that Kate’s hair was still in place when she arrived back in Buckingham Palace: ”I cannot tell you the relief we all felt!”

Richard Ward Courtesy Richard Ward

Ward, who noted at the time of the wedding how calm Kate was with her friends and family around her, adds: “Take a step back and enjoy every moment of it! It’s easy to get swept up in the chaos of the day, especially for a wedding of this scale, but this is the biggest day of her life.”