Kate Middleton's 'Unicorn Name' Revealed by Her Family's Party Planning Business

What do you get the royal who has everything? A unicorn name — and Kate Middleton’s magical moniker is “Giddy Twinkle Toes.”

The Middleton family’s hugely successful Party Pieces business, which was founded by Carole Middleton in 1987, shared a fun post on Facebook on the eve of Kate’s 36th birthday on how to decode your unicorn name — and it’s definitely fitting. (She could also go by “Clever Twinkle Toes,” if she uses her full name, Catherine!)

Kate has a lot to be “giddy” about these days. She and Prince William are expecting their third child in April and the family is excitedly awaiting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials in May. The royal mom also just sent daughter Princess Charlotte (who couldn’t have looked happier!) to her first day of preschool on Monday.

As for her “twinkle toes,” Kate showed off her dancing skills with Paddington Bear a few months ago. The ever-graceful royal took a spin on the platform at London’s Paddington train station in October.

Kate’s mom Carole started the family business when her children were young to inspire other mothers to create special parties for their family and children and to make party planning easier. It has since evolved into a widely popular online shop, including party ware, decorations and accessories.

Both Kate and her sister Pippa Middleton have worked for the family business. Pippa even released her own party planning book, Celebrate.

And those entertaining skills will definitely come into play this year as the royal family gears up for a celebratory season.