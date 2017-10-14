Kate Middleton’s Uncle Gary Goldsmith Arrested for Assault in London

Kate Middleton‘s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has been arrested for assault, police confirm to PEOPLE.
Just a few hours before the alleged incident, Goldsmith posted a selfie with his wife Julie-Ann Goldsmith to his Twitter account.
Goldsmith attended both Princess Kate’s wedding to Prince William in 2011, as well as Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in May of this year. He’s had a brush with scandal before, when, in 2009, photographs of him appearing to cut up cocaine were published in a tabloid, according to The Telegraph.
Kensington Palace declines to comment on Goldsmith’s arrest.