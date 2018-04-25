Kate Middleton's Subtle Tribute to the Queen After She Gave Birth Almost Went Unnoticed

As Kate Middleton walked onto the steps of the Lindo Wing outside St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, all eyes were on her newborn son, who she cradled in her arms as she and Prince William introduced him to the world.

Then, of course, attention was drawn to Kate’s red Jenny Packham dress with a white Peter Pan collar — a sweet nod to the dress Princess Diana wore after she gave birth to Prince Harry in 1985.

But the red dress wasn’t Kate’s only homage to the royal family that day. The royal mom of three chose to wear Queen Elizabeth’s stunning diamond and pearl drop earrings as she stepped out for the royal baby’s public debut.

On loan from the Queen, the earrings are one of Kate’s favorites. She has worn them on several occasions, including during a 2016 visit to the Mauritshuis gallery in Holland, where she viewed the iconic painting, “Girl with a Pearl Earring.”

The Queen last wore them herself during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

One of the best perks about having the Queen as your grandmother-in-law is the access to her royal jewelry box! From the Queen’s own wedding bracelet, the Lotus Flower tiara and her diamond-encrusted maple leaf brooch, Kate has borrowed several amazing pieces from Queen Elizabeth over the years.

Perhaps the most famous piece of royal jewelry Kate borrowed is also her first: the delicate Cartier “Halo” tiara she wore on her wedding day in 2011.

William and Kate welcomed their third child — a prince — on Monday. Now that they are back home in Kensington Palace with their new baby boy, the couple have begun life as a family of five.

“It completes them,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. A friend of the couple notes that Kate, 36, “is one of three siblings, and it’s a good family size. Boy-girl-boy is pretty cool as well.”

Parenthood, the friend adds, “suits them really well. They are enjoying it and are very happy.”