How Kate Middleton's Post-Baby Debut Hours After Birth Always Looks So Effortless

How does Kate do it?

When Kate Middleton welcomed her third child on Monday, she had her trusty medical team by her side — and her glam squad wasn’t too far behind!

Just one hour before welcoming her baby boy, her longtime assistant-turned-stylist Natasha Archer was spotted leaving St. Mary’s Hospital. Archer helps the royal mom plan her outfits for official engagements and tours and is thought to have dropped off Kate’s outfit before the royal couple debuted their newborn son on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

Kate emerged from the Lindo Wing in a red Jenny Packham dress, which she paired with nude heels. The royal mom has opted for the same designer for all three of her post-royal baby debuts.

Another key member of Kate’s style team is her personal hairdresser, Amanda Cook Tucker.

Whether she’s hiking in the Himalayas or stepping out of the hospital post-birth (yes, Tucker got a cuddle with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte before the grandparents did!), Kate has been counting on Tucker to style her picture-perfect blowout since 2012.

In January, Tucker revealed the essentials needed to keep the mom of two (soon-to-be three!) looking her best.

Along with an astonishing 13 brushes, six combs, three hair tongs and two hairdryers, there were seven hair products Tucker shared in a now-deleted Instagram post. And in good news for anyone wanting to recreate Kate’s famous voluminous blow dry, most of the products cost less than $10.

Kate left the hospital an astonishing seven hours after giving birth. Why does she make such a quick exit from the hospital? In the U.K., it isn’t very unusual. In the U.S., new mothers average two days in the hospital before heading home. However, in the U.K., new moms average a day and a half — the shortest postpartum hospital stays of any high-income country, according to a 2016 article in The Guardian. Though Kate did spent the night after giving birth to Prince George in 2013, she left less than 10 hours after welcoming Princess Charlotte in 2015.

Another reason for Kate’s quick exit — one that’s entirely unique to her — is the sheer frenzy her presence causes at the hospital. Fans camp out for weeks outside and parking restrictions are put in place. Kate, of course, is not the only mother giving birth at the Lindo Wing, and the activity and noise would be overwhelming for anyone.