If anyone can make pregnancy look chic, it’s Kate Middleton.

At eight-months pregnant, the royal mom looked effortlessly stylish on Monday as she attended the Commonwealth Day church service at Westminster Abbey in a recycled navy coat from Beulah London — an outfit she first wore exactly three years ago, while pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

“She always looks beautiful and is a wonderful ambassador for British fashion,” Natasha Rufus Isaacs, co-founder and designer at Beulah London, tells PEOPLE, adding that the outfit’s simplicity is all in the cut. “The silhouette is fit and flare which makes layering easy and comfortable.”

Kate Middleton in 2015 (left) and on March 12, 2018 (right) Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty

The chic coat (with matching dress) is an adaption of the label’s “Chiara” style, originally from the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2014 collection. Made specifically to Kate’s measurements and worn just six weeks before the birth of Princess Charlotte to attend a church service at St. Paul’s Cathedral with the royal family — the outfit is a perfect fit, three years later at exactly the same point in her current pregnancy. Kate’s third child is due in April.

The all-navy look was accessorized with the Tiffany drop-brim hat from Lock & Co ($450), a wide-brimmed style with a simple ribbon detail, her Celeste suede clutch from Jimmy Choo ($597) and a diamond floral brooch. “I think the simpler the better,” says Isaacs who is a friend of Kate’s and has dressed her on numerous occasions including on tour in Bhutan in 2016.

While there might not be an exact cheat to copying Kate’s pregnancy style (except for perhaps pre-ordering your own bespoke coat from the British brand, costing $910), Rufus Isaacs says comfort, particularly in pregnancy is key. “Wear something that you feel comfortable in — that’s very important!”