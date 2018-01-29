Kate Middleton's Hairdresser Just Instagrammed Exactly What She Packed for the Royal Tour

There’s no such thing as packing lightly for a royal tour — especially if you’re Kate Middleton’s hairdresser.

As Kate and Prince William prepare to arrive in Stockholm, Sweden, on Tuesday for the start of their latest royal tour, Kate’s private hairdresser, Amanda Cook Tucker, has revealed the essentials needed to keep the mom of two (soon-to-be three!) looking her best.

Whether she’s hiking in the Himalayas or stepping out of the hospital post-birth (yes, Tucker got a cuddle with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte before the grandparents did!), Kate has been counting on Tucker to style picture-perfect since 2012.

In a post on Tucker’s private Instagram that quickly made the rounds on the royal style blogs on Monday, the British hairdresser shared a photo of her meticulous preparation for the four-day trip, with various products and tools spread out on a wooden table with the caption, “Think that’s everything! #worktrip #packing.” (The rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes prep is unlikely to happen again — Tucker has since removed her account.)

A carefully coiffed Kate leaving the hospital with Princess Charlotte and Prince William in 2015. Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Along with an astonishing 13 brushes, six combs, three hair tongs and two hairdryers, there are seven hair products on the table. And in good news for anyone wanting to recreate Kate’s famous voluminous blow dry, most of the products cost less than $10.

Considered to be an old-fashioned favorite, Elnett’s Supreme Hold Hairspray ($5.60) is one of the chosen few and is known for its superior holding quality and lasting shine. Also making the coveted cut: Charles Worthington’s Volume and Bounce range, including their Texturising Spray ($9.83). The most budget-friendly option is an Essential Maximum Hold Unperfumed Hairspray from U.K. drug store Boots, which retails for a purse-friendly $2.80.

Kate (with William) leaving the hospital after Prince George's 2013 birth. Ruaridh Connellan/Barcroft via Getty Images

More high-end products include Kiehl’s Crème with Silk Groom ($25), a non-greasy grooming product that’s used to smooth ends and condition. Another product appears to be from silicone-free range Living Proof.

The most expensive product is the Diva Professional Styling Intelligent Digital Argan Tong which retails for $70. Infused in argan oil, the heated wand creates loose curls that are extra smooth and glossy.