The latest collection from Annoushka jewelry is not only a favorite of modeling royalty but actual royalty, too.

Chain Letters, the new custom collection from Kate Middleton’s go-to jeweler Annoushka Ducas, allows every customer to take any letter of the alphabet and create their own personalized necklace or bracelet in 18-ct. gold-and-diamond encrusted characters. Kate Moss is a fan, as are royal sisters Amelia and Marina Windsor.

“Chain Letters gives you the freedom to have whatever word or phrase — however obscure — immortalized, and I think that this freedom is incredibly appealing,” Ducas tells PEOPLE from her design studio at her glamorous King’s Road boutique.

Having counted both Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa as customers for several years (Kate’s favorite pearl earrings and her diamond eternity ring are both from Annoushka), the fine jewelry brand has also become a favorite of Amelia and Marina Windsor, granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth‘s cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

“Amelia & Marina both chose their nicknames” — “Mel” and “Win,” the latter of which is short for Windsor — “but we have seen people commissioning necklaces and bracelets with their children’s or husband’s names, even marriage proposals,” says Ducas, who launched her eponymous brand in 2009 and sells Stateside at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. “We have had some rather unusual requests that are not exactly suitable for print!” The necklaces start at $1,030.

British models Adwoa Aboah, Jourdan Dunn and Poppy Delevingne all own personalized necklaces from the new collection, which follows Annoushka’s Mythology collection featuring the hugely popular gold-and-diamond alphabet pendant loved by Pippa Middleton, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid among others.