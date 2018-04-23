Kate Middleton's (Affordable!) Jewelry Collaboration Reissued to Celebrate New Royal Baby

Jeweler Claudia Bradby has designed a piece close to the heart of the new royal mom of three.

The chic design — called the Mother & Child necklace — features the exact same solid silver nugget charm that was commissioned by the then-Kate Middleton more than 10 years ago during her role as a buyer for the U.K fashion retailer Jigsaw. And to celebrate the birth of Kate and Prince William’s third child, the necklace includes a baby cultured pearl charm in a choice of pink, silver or white for $135.

“As a mother of three myself, I was so happy for William and Kate when they announced she was expecting again,” Bradby tells PEOPLE from her design studio in Hampshire, adding: “Ten years on from our collaboration, it seemed a natural evolution to use this same design to celebrate motherhood through this happy event.”

The pearl specialist founded her contemporary jewelry line in 1999 after her husband, broadcaster Tom Bradby, bought her a piece of jewelry to celebrate the birth of their youngest child, Sam. “I didn’t really like it and it was too generic,” she recalls. “That was the start of wanting to design jewelry that you could collect, to build your own jewelry wardrobe to suit different occasions and moods.”

Since then, the jeweler — who uses freshwater cultured pearls with rhodium-coated sterling silver and semi-precious gemstones — has garnered a fan base that includes Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, and British actress Helen Mirren.

To honor the sentiment and the occasion, Bradby who attended Kate and William’s wedding with her husband in 2011, will be sending the necklace as a gift to Kate. “I hope she might enjoy where our collaboration has ended up, and knowing it will celebrate motherhood for many people . . . I think she would enjoy that journey.”