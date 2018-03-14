Bump-to-Bump! See Kate Middleton and the Queen's Granddaughter in Their Second and Third Trimesters

Let the countdown to the royal baby boom begin!

Cousins-in-law Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall are both expecting royal babies this year, which means they’ll be making Queen Elizabeth a great-grandmother again two times over.

With just weeks to go before she’s due to welcome her third child, Kate was glowing on Monday in a recycled navy coat from Beulah London — an outfit she first wore exactly three years ago, while pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

Just one day later, Zara Tindall, the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Princess Anne, was stylish in a chic black coat by WtR for a day at the races at the Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire on Tuesday.

Zara Tindall and Kate Middleton Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty (2)

Zara and her husband Mike Tindall, who are parents to 4-year-old daughter, Mia Tindall, announced they were expecting their second child in January. The happy news came one year after Zara revealed she suffered a miscarriage just days before Christmas in December 2016.

The royal parents credit their toddler daughter for helping them get through the difficult time.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May. “However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

Zara Tindall Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Their baby is expected to arrive in the summer, just a couple months after Kate welcomes her third child in April.

And at eight-months pregnant, Kate is making pregnancy look good.

“She always looks beautiful and is a wonderful ambassador for British fashion,” Natasha Rufus Isaacs, co-founder and designer at Beulah London, told PEOPLE, adding that her Commonwealth Day outfit’s simplicity is all in the cut. “The silhouette is fit and flare which makes layering easy and comfortable.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

While there might not be an exact cheat to copying Kate’s pregnancy style (except for perhaps pre-ordering your own bespoke coat from the British brand, costing $910), Rufus Isaacs says comfort, particularly in pregnancy is key. “Wear something that you feel comfortable in — that’s very important!”