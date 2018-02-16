Kate Middleton Writes About Her Love of Photography for New Art Exhibition

Kate Middleton is putting pen to paper — to talk about her love of art!

Princess Kate, who is the patron for London’s National Portrait Gallery, is set to open the exhibition Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography, on Feb. 28. And ahead of the exhibition’s opening, she penned the foreword to the exhibition catalog, where she talks about her passion for the subject of photography — and her love of pictures of children, in particular.

The exhibition will explore “the birth of art photography in England,” Kate writes in the page-long foreword and will contain photos from Julia Margaret Cameron, Lewis Carroll, Oscar Rejlander, Clementina Hawarden and more photographers from the Victorian era. It will also focus on photographs of children, a subject Kate, who frequently snaps official photos of her kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, is well familiar with.

Kate Middleton Karwai Tang/WireImage

“Children held a special place in the Victorian imagination and were celebrated for their seemingly boundless potential,” Kate writes. “This notion still rings true for us today and it underpins much of my official work and the charities I have chosen to support, and, indeed, my role as a young mother.”

RELATED VIDEO: Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Received an Impressive Job Offer!

Kate, who dubbed herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” is something of an art buff: She studied art history at the University of St. Andrews — where she met Prince William in the their shared freshman dorm. This exhibition in particular has a special connection for Kate, as this era of photography was the focus of her thesis in school.

Princess Charlotte, photographed by her mom Kate Middleton The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“As a student at the University of St. Andrews, I chose it as the subject of my undergraduate thesis and photographs of children in particular, which feature prominently in the exhibition, are of real interest to me,” she wrote.

The opening of the exhibition is set for Feb. 28, and Kate will attend the event at the National Portrait Gallery solo. It’s a reminder of her pregnancy with Prince George — just a few months before giving birth to her eldest child, she attended an event at the National Portrait Gallery in April 2013.