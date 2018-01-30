Kate Middleton Wore the Perfect Winter Outfit Today — and You Can Get Her Cozy Look!

Kate Middleton came to Sweden prepared to brave the frigid Scandinavian winter.

For the first day of her four-day tour of Sweden and Norway with Prince William, the royal mom, 36, bundled up in an outfit perfectly fit to handle the chilly (below freezing!) temperatures in Stockholm. After arriving late on Monday night (wearing the pink Mulberry coat she sported during her Jan. 16 visit to Coventry), the royal couple headed to Vasaparken, an outdoor ice rink to watch a game of bandy hockey, which is played with a ball rather than a puck. They even tried their hand at playing themselves — albeit, not on skates!

For the first part of the day, Kate wore Burberry’s Toddingwall shearling trench coat. Sadly, this coat also seems to be completely sold out across the internet, but this similarly-styled coat is still available.

Kate Middleton in Stockholm Samir Hussein/WireImage

Underneath the coat, Kate paid homage to her host country with a sweater from a Swedish brand, Fjàllräven. The printed sweater is the brand’s Ovik style in Uncle Blue. And the good news? It’s still available on Amazon!

On her head, Kate went for winter’s most ubiquitous accessory, the knit hat with a (faux) fur pom on top. Kate’s is Eugenia Kim’s faux fur style, which retails for $275 and is currently sold out. This $40 option, however, will give you the same look at a fraction of the cost. Prince William also wore a pom hat, though his was entirely knit and came in a fair isle print. Her other winter accessories include a deep red cashmere snood scarf from the Scottish cashmere brand Brora. (Get a similar look here.) She also wore a pair of shearling-lined gloves.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty Images

And if you’re still in the market for a pair of sturdy-yet-stylish winter boots, you’re in luck. Kate is serving up some serious inspiration in a pair of Sorel boots. They’re the Torino style, retail for $130, and are still in stock in nearly every size. (Though that will likely not be the case for long, so move fast!)

After her hockey-playing morning, William and Kate went to lunch with Queen Silvia, King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel at the Royal Palace of Stockholm and then visited the city’s Nobel Museum.