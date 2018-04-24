Triple Take! Why Kate Middleton Always Wears Jenny Packham for Her Royal Baby Debuts

There’s something all three of Kate Middleton‘s royal baby debuts have in common (and it’s not just that she looked impeccable mere hours after giving birth). It’s that she chose to wear the same dress designer for each hospital departure outfit.

Every time Kate and Prince William stepped out of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London to introduce their newborns to the world, she has sported a Jenny Packham dress.

On Monday she stepped out with her third child, a boy, wearing a red dress from the British designer featuring a white Peter Pan collar (there are still similar styles available here) which paid tribute to the similar design Princess Diana wore when introducing Prince Harry.

Kate also chose Jenny Packham during Princess Charlotte’s reveal wearing a yellow floral-print frock in 2015 and in 2013 she chose a baby blue polka dot number to debut Prince George to the public (also in tribute to Princess Diana’s outfit when she presented William to the world in 1982).

So why does she keep returning to the British fashion designer? For one, the designs are all stylish with comfortable silhouettes and flowy fabrics, a must for someone who has just given birth. All three dresses also showed off a hint of Kate’s post-baby bump, something she’s never shied away from after birth.

Plus, baby reveals aren’t the only time Kate pulls out her Jenny Packham pieces. She also turns to the British designer for many public outings, including for her first post-pregnancy event after the birth of Prince George in 2013 when she lefts jaws on the red carpet in a sparkly sequin gown.

She’s worn Jenny Packham to her first state banquet, an Olympic concert, film premieres and royal tours in Japan and India. But one of the most memorable Packham moments is the forest green gown she keeps in her closet and has already worn for three separate occasions!

Most recently, she wore the designer this year to the BAFTAs wearing a deep green cap-sleeve gown, with empire waistline to accentuate her baby bump.

In an interview with WWD in 2014, Packham said she usually refrains from discussing her celebrity clients, but she does work directly with Middleton. “It’s always quite a collaboration,” Packham shared.