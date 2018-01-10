Kate Middleton Shines During Solo Appearance One Day After Her 36th Birthday

Kate Middleton still has that birthday glow!

On Wednesday, the day after she quietly celebrated her 36th birthday, Princess Kate (or should we say, Giddy Twinkle Toes) stepped out for a solo engagement in London.

The expectant royal mom, who is due with her third baby in April, visited the Reach Academy Feltham, a school working in partnership with one of her key charities, Place2Be. (And no, she did not go break a certain royal style rule!)

The Duchess joins in with art activities and hears how the school is committed to working with parents, as they believe communication between home and school is vital. pic.twitter.com/mruaApadtp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2018

Kate, who wore a recycled maternity dress by Séraphine and a coat by Hobbs, was welcomed with a school assembly, where children sang the Nina Simone classic “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free.”

“Very impressed with the singing,” she told them. “I wish every morning could start off like that.”

The @reachfeltham School Farm is home to chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, and a puppy called Bear who is being trained as a therapy dog by the pupils. pic.twitter.com/FyXHOd1qbE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2018

Reach Academy supports preschool-age kids through teens, with the goal of helping children attend college and reach their full potential. During her visit, Kate is to be given a tour of the nursery and introduced to parents who benefit from the school’s unique parenting support. She is also set to meet staff and secondary students and learn about the range of support offered at the school, from emotional wellbeing support to LBGT groups and a girls’ group.

Place2Be, of which Kate has been a patron since 2013, is a leading children’s mental health charity that works with more than 282 schools across England, Scotland and Wales.

Among the fans she met at the school: a 4-month-old puppy named Bear in training to be a therapy dog.

“She said, ‘He’s a really fluffy dog,’ ” Bear’s owner, Karen Howard, told reporters. “She said he was really cute and really well-behaved. The children were telling her, ‘The dog makes us really happy.’ ”

Near the end of her visit, Kate spoke with a group of teens about the challenges of social media and saying she has heard it can get “so addictive.”

“Do you feel that social media puts a lot of pressure on young people?” she asked them.

Thank you to everyone at @reachfeltham for showing The Duchess your school today. It was wonderful to meet you all! pic.twitter.com/MxKptKB3tv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2018

Also in London on Wednesday, Kate’s husband, Prince William, is scheduled to visit the Royal Marsden hospital. William, who is president of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, is visiting the Trust’s facilities in the Chelsea area of London to observe pioneering robotic surgeries.

It has been a busy week for the royal family: On Sunday, Kate and William joined Prince Philip for church services in Sandringham. The next day, 2-year-old Princess Charlotte started preschool, and on Tuesday, Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle charmed the crowds during a visit to an underground London radio station.