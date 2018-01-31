Kate Middleton Takes Another High Fashion Risk and Skips Maternity Wear Again

Kate Middleton is on a serious style streak.

For her final night in Sweden before she and Prince William head to Norway for the second leg of their Scandinavian tour, Kate wore another high fashion dress. And like the long-sleeved yellow number she wore for yesterday’s dinner at the British ambassador’s residence, this one was from the London-based designer Erdem. Neither dress was a maternity piece.

With the ornate, floral-printed velvet dress, Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, kept her accessories relatively simple. She wore a thin pair of silver earrings and her Gianvito Rossi D’Orsay Suede Sandals.

Kate Middleton PA Images/Sipa

The last event on their Swedish itinerary is a reception to celebrate Swedish culture at the Fotografiska Gallery in Stockholm. At the event, the couple will meet representatives from several industries, including art, sports and film and William gave a speech. During the speech, he spoke of how he and Kate have enjoyed their time in the country.

“It has been a great pleasure to be in Stockholm these last two days,” he says. “Sweden is a country that holds a very special place in the heart of my family, and for all British people. And it has been a joy to see that our very high expectations for this beautiful city have been fully met.”

Kate Middleton and Crown Princess Victoria Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages

Once again, they attended the event with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, who have served as their hosts for their two-day stay in Sweden. William thanked the couple for hosting them during the speech — and invited them to visit the U.K. soon, too. (Perhaps for a playdate between their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte and Victoria and Daniel’s, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.)

“Above all, we are grateful for the hospitality of Their Majesties The King and Queen, and of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel,” he said. “We have spent much of the past two days in their welcoming company, including at their home in Haga. Thank you for making us feel so welcome. We very much hope we will have the opportunity to repay your generosity in the United Kingdom soon.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William PA Images/Sipa

Tomorrow, they’ll have one last morning in Sweden where William and Kate will be briefed on the Swedish armed forces before taking off for Oslo, where they’ll be greeted by their Norwegian counterparts, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.