Kate Middleton Steps Out Solo with Just Weeks to Go Before Baby No. 3's Arrival

With just weeks to go before welcoming her third child, Kate Middleton stepped out for a solo engagement on Tuesday.

The royal mom, who is expecting her third child in April, traveled to Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, about 50 miles northwest of London, to learn more about the work of the charity, Family Links.

Arriving at the school, Kate was quickly charmed by a 9-month-old girl, with the mom-to-be stopping to share an adorable interaction with the little one.

During her visit, Kate met with parents to hear more about how their families have overcome challenges with the support of Family Links. She also joined a class during “circle time,” an activity session which encourages students to share their thoughts on a range of topics, including how to support a classmate if they are being bullied, or how to cope with a stressful situation.

Kate then attended a roundtable discussion on the importance of supporting families during a child’s early years.

Family Links works to empower children, parents, families, schools and workplaces to prioritize positive emotional health, by delivering innovative, high quality training to schools and universities.

At Pegasus Primary School, Family Links completely integrates emotional health support into children’s education, with the entire family supported through a range of workshops and activity sessions.

In a moving speech in January about the importance of encouraging children to think about their mental health, Kate said: “We know that mental health is an issue for us all – children and parents, young and old, men and women – of all backgrounds and of all circumstances.

“What we have seen first-hand is that the simple act of having a conversation about mental health – that initial breaking of the silence – can make a real difference.”

As she settles into her third trimester, Kate is showing no signs of slowing down. On Feb. 21, she wore a hard hat and got a henna tattoo during an eventful visit in Sutherland.

Last week, Kate opened up about the impending birth of her third child, joking that her husband, Prince William, is “in denial.”