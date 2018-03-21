Kate Middleton Steps Out in Bright Green for One of Her Final Engagements Before Giving Birth

Kate Middleton is only a few weeks away from her due date, but she’s still hard at work!

The royal, who is currently eight months pregnant with her third child, stepped out on Wednesday for an event in partnership with the Royal Foundation where discussed childhood mental health with experts.

She wore a bight green dress and matching coat from designer Jenny Packham, which was buttoned up (with a bow) at the top and open at the bottom to let her baby bump peek out. The princess accessorized the look with a simple pair of tan pumps.

Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Kate, who, alongside husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, has been an outspoken advocate on the importance of prioritizing mental health, particularly when it comes to children, discussed the topic with several experts during a symposium. She hosted the event alongside Sir Simon Wessely, President of The Royal Society for Medicine and Regius Professor of Psychiatry at King’s College London.

At the symposium, Kate gave a speech where she discussed her passion for the issue of prioritizing children’s mental health.

The event is one of Kate’s final official engagements before she and William welcome their third child. She is due in April. She and William will celebrate the Commonwealth on Thursday, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April.