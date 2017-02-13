All About Princess Kate’s Shoulder-Baring BAFTA Gown — from Every Stunning Angle

Princess Kate’s red carpet return!

The royal mom of two shined alongside Prince William at Sunday night’s BAFTA Awards in London.

The last time she stepped out on the red carpet was in November for the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob.

And Kate sparkled just as bright as her bejeweled pear-shaped earrings in a bespoke Alexander McQueen creation.

The black, off-the-shoulder, floor-length gown was covered in a delicate pattern of green and violet flowers.

Kate bared her shoulders in the stunning dress, which featured a Bardot neckline, fitted bodice and full tiered skirt with black satin ribbon.

She accessorized the look with a matching Alexander McQueen black satin clutch and diamond bracelet.

This isn’t the first time Kate has bared her shoulders. In July, she stunned in a white off-the-shoulder dress by London-based, Brazilian-born designer Barbara Casasola.