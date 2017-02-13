People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
GRAMMYS 2017

All the must-see moments from last night's show Learn More

Royals

All About Princess Kate’s Shoulder-Baring BAFTA Gown — from Every Stunning Angle

By @erinhillny

Posted on

James Whatling/MEGA
James Whatling/MEGA

Princess Kate’s red carpet return!

The royal mom of two shined alongside Prince William at Sunday night’s BAFTA Awards in London.

Chris Jackson/Getty
Chris Jackson/Getty

The last time she stepped out on the red carpet was in November for the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob.

Jeff Spicer/Getty

And Kate sparkled just as bright as her bejeweled pear-shaped earrings in a bespoke Alexander McQueen creation.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Karwai Tang/WireImage

The black, off-the-shoulder, floor-length gown was covered in a delicate pattern of green and violet flowers.

Daniel Leal-Olivas- WPA Pool/Getty
Daniel Leal-Olivas- WPA Pool/Getty

Kate bared her shoulders in the stunning dress, which featured a Bardot neckline, fitted bodice and full tiered skirt with black satin ribbon.

She accessorized the look with a matching Alexander McQueen black satin clutch and diamond bracelet.

Matt Dunham/Pool/AP

This isn’t the first time Kate has bared her shoulders. In July, she stunned in a white off-the-shoulder dress by London-based, Brazilian-born designer Barbara Casasola.