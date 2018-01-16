Kate Middleton Proved Her Mom Skills with This Quick-Thinking Move Today

Royal mom to the rescue!

When Kate Middleton, who is expecting her third child in April, came across a young boy who looked sick during a royal outing in Coventry on Tuesday, she immediately sprang into action.

“Princess Kate came over and give him a sickbag, our little Craig,” Carole Flynn, a learning mentor at Corpus Christi primary school, said. “I think he was a little bit overcome.”

Craig Skipper, a 10-year-old student at Corpus Christi, had been waiting for three hours in the cold to see the royal couple’s arrival.

“He went quite pale,” Flynn said. “She came over to speak to him, and noticed he was not very well. She asked if he was okay. She bent down and was concerned.”

Kate then went over to talk to one of her bodyguards and came back with a brown paper bag for him in case he got sick.

“It was lovely of her,” Flynn said. “She really took time with him. You can tell she is a mom, and has got that caring side.”

Fortunately, the bag turned out not to be necessary.

“He is a little bit better now,” Flynn added.

Kate wasn’t the only one putting her parenting reflexes to good use. Prince William expertly calmed down a little girl in the crowd who was crying because she wanted a hot chocolate.

“I have to go down now,” William told her before he had to go into the Coventry Cathedral for his next appointment. But before turning away to leave, he asked her if he should order her a hot chocolate — with marshmallows!

The young girl enthusiastically approved. “With lots of cream,” she said.

William was also given some advice for when the couple welcomes their third child in a few months — get lots of sleep.

Mom of three, Kelly Brown, who was in the crowd with her 2-year-old daughter, told reporters, “I told William ‘I’ve got three kids so get as much sleep as you can,’ and he laughed and said, ‘I’m trying.’ “