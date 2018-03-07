Kate Middleton Recycles the Same Maternity Dress She Wore Just Weeks Ago at 8 Months Pregnant!

Kate Middleton is making the most of her maternity wardrobe!

The royal mom, who is eight months pregnant, recycled a blue lace $255 dress by Seraphine for a royal outing on Wednesday, just weeks after debuting the maternity dress during her royal tour in Norway.

Kate was glowing in the blue “Marlene” dress from Seraphine, which has been a go-to brand for her during this pregnancy. The dress features a delicate lace top, fluted sleeves and a loose-fitting skirt with a velvet waistband. She paired the look with black suede sky-high pumps.

Kate Middleton on March 7 Neil Mockford/GC Images

The royal looked lovely when she originally wore the dress to lunch at Oslo’s royal palace on February 1 with Norway’s Crown Princess Mette Marit, Crown Prince Haakon, King Harald and Queen Sonja.

Norway's Crown Princess Mette Marit and Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Kate, Prince William, King Harald and Queen Sonja at the royal palace in Oslo on February 1. VIDAR RUUD/AFP/Getty

Kate wears the dress in February (left) and again in March Samir Hussein/WireImage; Neil Mockford/GC Images

Though Kate’s exact dress is now sold out, you can find a similar style here and here.

She gave us another major pregnancy flashback on Tuesday, recycling one of her most memorable maternity looks from pregnancy with Princess Charlotte.

Kate, whose third child is due in April, opened the new headquarters of one of her key charities, Place2Be in London on Wednesday morning.

“In my years of working with all of you at Place2Be, I have seen at first hand the leadership you provide: you are at the forefront of efforts to give every child the very best start in life,” she said during a speech. “That’s why this new Centre of Excellence is so crucial, not only for Place2Be to continue their outstanding work, but for all the school leaders, teachers and children it helps now, and undoubtedly will help in the future years to come.”