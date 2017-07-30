Princess Kate Recycles Dress from Princess Charlotte’s Christening at Battle of Passchendaele Anniversary Event

Prince William and Princess Kate took their royal duties to Belgium on Sunday, where they attended a ceremony marking the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele — with Kate donning a familiar outfit.

Kate wore white for the occasion, donning a chic coat-dress with a matching hat and her hair swept into a low bun. She accessorized with a pair of grey heels and matching purse.

The Alexander McQueen ensemble was first worn by Kate at Princess Charlotte‘s christening in 2015.

The royal couple joined soldiers at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Ypres or Menin Gate Memorial, where William spoke about the brutal fighting that took place one hundred years ago. They also took part in the Last Post ceremony, performed at the site every night at 8 p.m. since 1928.

The Menin Gate is covered with the names of over 54,000 British dead who have no known grave, according to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Two hundred descendants whose ancestors are named on the Gate were also in attendance.

“Members of our families; our regiments; our nations; all sacrificed everything for the lives we live today,” William said, according to the BBC. “During the First World War Britain and Belgium stood shoulder to shoulder. One hundred years on, we still stand together, gathering as so many do every night, in remembrance of that sacrifice.”

Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium also arrived at the Last Post ceremony, as did British Prime Minister Theresa May.

William joined Philippe in laying wreaths at the Menin Gate.

Philippe added that both countries will continue to honor the soldiers’ “immense sacrifice.”