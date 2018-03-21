Kate Middleton Takes Fashion Cues from the Queen in the Perfect Spring Hue

The royal family is ready for spring!

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton both stepped out this week in bright, ready-for-spring colors.

On Tuesday, the monarch marked the first day of the season in a bright orange coat and matching hat. The Queen was on hand to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Royal Academy of Arts by opening their newest building in London.

One day later, on Wednesday, Kate stepped out in a mint green coat dress that was also perfect for spring.

The royal mom, who is expecting her third child in April, was glowing in the bright dress and matching coat by Jenny Packham (get the look for less here!), which was buttoned up (with a bow) at the top and open at the bottom to let her baby bump peek out.

The bright ensemble was a departure from Kate’s recent maternity outfits, which have mostly been dark blue dresses and coats.

Queen Elizabeth’s colorful wardrobe is very deliberate. The 91-year-old monarch typically wears a rainbow of bright clothes so her royal fans can easily spot her in a crowd.

In the documentary, The Queen at 90, the Queen’s daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said: “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen.’ Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen’s hat as she went past,”