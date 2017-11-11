It’s a royal family affair.

Kate Middleton joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on Saturday evening for the Festival of Remembrance, an annual musical tribute to remember Britain’s fallen soldiers. The event was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Unlike last year, Kate attended without husband Prince William. The royal dad was on official duty at a rugby match in Cardiff, Wales, so he couldn’t be at the annual event. Prince Harry, who attended the England vs. Argentina rugby match, also missed the Festival of Remembrance.

Other members of the royal family who attended the Festival of Remembrance were Prince Andrew, who sat next to Kate, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who just finished a four-country tour of Singapore, India, Brunei and Malaysia.

The royals and the audience decorated their outfits with the poppy emblems, the traditional symbol of tribute to those who have suffered in wars and military conflicts.

There were several events held this week in honor of Britain’s fallen soldiers. On Thursday, Prince Harry, 33, laid a small wooden cross at the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey, while William spoke at a gala dinner for veterans in London.

The events will continue on Sunday, with the Remembrance Sunday service. This year’s service will be different than those in years past. The Queen, 91 has chosen not to lay a wreath at the ceremony but to hand the duty off to her son and heir, Charles. Instead, she will stand side-by-side with husband Philip, 96, who retired from public duties in August, on the balcony overlooking the ceremony.