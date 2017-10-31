Kate Middleton Shows Off Tennis Skills in First Solo Outing Since Pregnancy Announcement

Doubles, Kate?

Kate Middleton showed off her tennis skills Tuesday in her first solo appearance since announcing her pregnancy in September.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, ditched her regal duds for athletic gear at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton on Tuesday. She took part in a Tennis for Kids session — the program encourages children, aged 5 to 8, to play her favorite sport.

The princess, who is expecting her third child with Prince William in April, has been a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association since 2016 and is an avid tennis player; she even has a court at her Anmer Hall country home.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the center at 11 a.m. and wore a black and white track suit with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

She was greeted at the center’s entrance and shook hands with the leaders before heading to the court to play with the little ones.

Video footage of the scene showed Kate sporting a smile as she met with tennis pro Johanna Konta and the group of tennis-wielding children.

Princess of Tennis! Helping kids with drills @BritishTennis national centre pic.twitter.com/ElYiqqOIhB — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) October 31, 2017

The royal has been gradually returning to the public eye since breaking the pregnancy news in September. Officials revealed at the time that Kate is battling acute morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

At Tuesday’s event, Kate was introduced to a group of youngsters looking to train other children in the sport under the royals’ Coach Core program. Earlier this month, Kate and husband Prince William and Prince Harry attended a ceremony for some of the latest graduates of the program.

Kate is scheduled to attend the 2017 Gala Dinner for The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (AFNCCF) next week at the magnificent Orangery at Kensington Palace. There, she will meet some of the charity’s service users, and families.