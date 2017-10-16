Surprise! A princess and a bear!

Pregnant Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William met the famous Paddington Bear on Monday in a surprise appearance at the cuddly character’s namesake train station in London along with Prince Harry.

The royals met the famed storybook character along with several children linked to the young royals’ charities. Kate and William, both 35, and 33-year-old Harry even attended a special party for kinds involved in their charities.

The princess was not expected to attend the event and has stayed away from the spotlight since news broke in September that she is pregnant with her and Williams’ third child. Officials revealed at the time that Princess Kate is battling acute morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

Watch: Dancing queen? Kate is taken for a dance by Paddington bear before she waves off a vintage train pic.twitter.com/sfxqwUg089 — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) October 16, 2017

The Princess and the Bear. Kate, and William, meet the star of Paddington II at his namesake station pic.twitter.com/alzG27W4jI — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) October 16, 2017

However, Kate seemed in high spirits on Monday – dancing with the giant Paddington Beard on the train platform at Lond’s Paddington train station.

The outing comes just days after Kate debuted her baby bump at World Mental Health Day. The royal mom walked into the White Drawing Room with William and Harry in a pretty blue Temperley London dress, which showed off a hint of a baby bump.

On Monday, the young guests were set to take a ride 1920s-30s vintage carriages from Paddington station as part of the royals’ Charities Forum. The beloved bear, star of Paddington 2, interacted with the royals and the children alongside costar Hugh Bonneville.

Upon their arrival, William, Kate and Harry were all greeted by Bonneville and the producer David Heyman. The event comes ahead of the film’s Nov. 10 release in the United Kingdom.

There were 130 children associated with charities such as Place2Be, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, Anna Freud National Centre for children and Families on board the Belmond British Pullman Train.

Also in attendance were children from both WellChild and Child Bereavement UK along with guests who suffered in London’s Grenfell Tower fire over the summer.

The Charities Forum supports more than 30 organizations in which the royals are involved.

Later on Monday, Harry is expected to attend the annual WellChild awards, run by the charity of which he is patron.