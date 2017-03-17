Back Together! Prince William and Princess Kate Step Out for First Time Since His Guys-Only Ski Trip

Prince William and Princess Kate are getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit!

The royal couple stepped out for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in London on Friday — the first time they’ve been seen in public since William’s guys-only ski trip in the Swiss Alps. Kate wore a green coat from Catherine Walker and the Irish Guards brooch. William wore an Irish Guards frock coat with medal ribbons, Garter star and RAF wings and the rank of Colonel.

William, who took off with a few of his closest friends for some skiing, dancing (with William showing off his “dad moves”) and mingling with fellow skiers in Verbier last weekend, watched as Kate handed out sprigs of shamrock to the Irish Guards.

Led by their mascot, the Irish Wolfhound Domhnall, the 450 1st Battalion Irish Guards marched onto the Parade Square at Cavalry Barracks, Hounslow on the western edge of London. Kate presented the ceremonial sprig to Officers and Warrant Officers, who in turn issued it along the ranks.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

The regiment’s mascot was fortified for his moment in the spotlight with three (boneless) chicken thighs for breakfast and a five mile walk, he was dressed in a scarlet coat. Handler drummer Adrian Cathcart, 29, from Ballymena, Northern Ireland. “He’s taking it all in his stride — he’s pretty laid back,” Cathcart says.

“If a human could live his life it would be quite decent!”

The royal couple then met with members of the regiment and their families and popped in for the Guardsman’s lunch.

Their festive morning precedes their dash to Paris for their two-day royal tour to the city where William’s mother Princess Diana died almost 20 years ago. The royal couple will meet with French President Francois Hollande when they arrive and will be honored at a glamorous black tie gala on Friday night.