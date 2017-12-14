Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry Attend Somber Grenfell Tower Remembrance

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry joined Prince Charles in leading the tributes and memorials to the victims of the horrific Grenfell Tower tragedy in London over the summer.

On Thursday, the royals attended the official remembrance service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to honor the 71 people that died in the inferno on June 14.

Kate, 35, in navy hat and dark coat, arrived with William, 35, and Harry, 33, shortly before Charles, 69, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The multi-faith service is designed to remember those who died, to show solidarity with the bereaved and survivors and to give thanks for everyone who assisted on the ground at the time of the tragedy and during the recovery efforts. These include emergency services, the recovery team, community response, public support, and volunteers.

The memorial service also marked the six-month anniversary of the tragedy. The local member of Parliament called it a “day of national mourning.”

Members of the royal family have made several visits to the community to show their support for the ongoing efforts to help those affected by the tragedy and also praise the emergency workers who stepped in so bravely and swiftly on the night and the immediate aftermath.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Cambridge helped out with a pre-Christmas party at a local community center which has been supporting young people and families who were affected by the fire.

Queen Elizabeth and William also made a visit to the site of the fire on June 16. And William, Kate and Harry’s Royal Foundation has also set up a community hub to continue the ongoing help for the local people.