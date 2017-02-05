‘You Nearly Beat Me!’ Prince William Jokes with Kate After They Take Part in Race at Charity Event

They’re not big football fans (that we know of!), but Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry made the most of their Super Bowl Sunday with a visit to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The royal trio stopped by the start line of the London Marathon Community Track in the shadow of the 2012 Olympic Stadium in support of Heads Together, their ongoing campaign to highlight mental health.

The royals joined 150 Team Heads Together volunteers who are preparing to run the 2017 London Marathon in support of the campaign — along with women’s marathon world-record holder Paula Radcliffe, 43.

The royal trio ran the first leg of a five person relay at the London Marathon Community Track, with each running 50 meters.

Before the race William grabbed the back of his thigh and joked to his teammates “Oh, my hamstring.” As for the actual race, Harry beat William and Kate, with the Duke of Cambridge coming in second and the duchess placing third. However, it was a tight race.

“You nearly beat me!” William playfully said to Kate on the finish line before joking to his teammates that he had tunnel vision during the race.

William, Kate and Harry also dropped in at the Copper Box Arena to talk to team members about their preparations for the marathon and to outline how all 38,000 runners in the 2017 race can help turn the event into the “mental health marathon.”

Sunday’s event capped a busy week for Prince Harry. On Tuesday he opened up about the stress of his Afghanistan war service to London ambulance crews at the launch of Time to Talk Day, an annual awareness day run by Time to Change.

Recalling his days flying helicopters on his second tour of duty, he said, “You land and then hand them over and then are radioed to do something else. You never find out how that guy or girl recovered, whether they did recover or they didn’t.”

He told them, “I understand what you go through and thank God you have got each other.”

The following day, Harry gave a boost to youth projects Full Effect and Coach Core in Nottingham, two groups that benefit from The Royal Foundation, which Harry heads along with his brother and sister-in-law. During a stop at Nottingham Academy, a group of school children performed a rap for their royal guest.

Then on Wednesday, the fifth-in-line-to-the-throne enjoyed a date night with his Suits star girlfriend Meghan Markle at Soho House in London’s West End — happily emerging hand-in-hand in full sight of the public.