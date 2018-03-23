Kate Middleton Says Prince George & Princess Charlotte 'Really Enjoy Making' Pizza Dough Together

Kate Middleton just revealed her children’s favorite family activity!

On Thursday, during her last public outing with Prince William before the arrival of their third child, the pregnant royal, 36, spoke with locals and volunteers about Prince George and Princess Charlotte while helping put the finishing touches to a meal prepared for the Commonwealth Big Lunch, an initiative that encourages people to sit down to a meal with members of their community once a year.

“I’ve done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy,” Kate told one of the members, according to Hello! magazine.

Speaking with an interpreter, the soon-to-be mother of three also shared, “I was just saying how I really enjoy making pizza dough with George and Charlotte because they like getting their hands messy.”

RELATED GALLERY: Every Adorable Photo of Big Brother Prince George and Soon-to-Be Big Sister Princess Charlotte You Need to See

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA Wire

While Kate relishes in pizza parties with her 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, William previously shared the signature dish he makes for the family.

“I do like cooking, but I’m not very good. I like a roast. So a bit of roast chicken or a steak,” he said in November 2017, admitting that he’s not a total natural in the kitchen. “I like it medium rare. I like it quite alive.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also love a good roast chicken dinner!

RELATED: Pregnant Kate Middleton Steps Out for Last Public Outing with Prince William Before Baby No. 3

Prince George; Princess Charlotte Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire/Getty; The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

From homecooked pizzas to roasted meats, George may already have a well-rounded palette of international cuisine.

In fact, the menu at his school, Thomas’s Battersea, reads more like a five-star restaurant with options like lamb ragout with garlic and fresh herbs and freshly prepared salmon fillet with salsa verdi.

WATCH: Kate Middleton’s Diet Is Actually Kind of Surprising

The $23,000-a-year school has a three-week menu cycle that changes with the season as past dishes served included turkey and ham pie topped with puff pastry; cod fillet in a cheese sauce; chickpea, spinach and sweet potato curry; BBQ pork strips; Mediterranean couscous and quinoa; poached haddock with a poached egg; tomato and avocado bruschetta; baked smoked mackerel on a bed of lentils and three bean ratatouille.