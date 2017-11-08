Kate Middleton revealed on Wednesday that she’s now well enough to be able to do the school run.

Kate, 35, who is expecting her third child in April, missed his first day in September because she was suffering from severe morning sickness in the first stages of her pregnancy.

Speaking at the opening of the annual School Leaders Forum run by one of her charity’s Place2Be in London on Wednesday, she said, “As a mother, just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child. Whether we are school leavers, teachers, support staff or parents we are all in this together.”

Kate, in a plum colored dress by Goat, told delegates, “Collaborating with experts like yourselves, we’re looking at providing easy access to information and practical tools to support teachers, parents and children feel comfortable talking about their mental health.

“We are all here today because we share the belief that every child deserves the chance to fulfill their potential.

“When I came to this conference two years ago, I left with a real sense of energy and passion about what we could all achieve together,” she continued. “And I’m looking forward to learning even more today.”

The Wednesday stop followed Kate’s gala night out on Tuesday for another of her favorite mental health charities, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (where she wore a dress also favored by Meghan Markle).

Place2Be’s School Leaders Forum brings together senior leaders from Place2Be partner schools in England, Scotland and Wales to share ideas, knowledge and practical insights. This year’s theme is “I’m Fine!” and will hear from leaders in child psychiatry, psychology and research, alongside head teachers, which have Place2Be in their schools.

Early intervention in tackling mental health challenges has long been a key part of Kate’s public work. Last week, she hosted a private discussion at the palace to hear more from experts – including the AFNCCF and Best Beginnings — to gain a greater understanding of the issues and learn what support is available.