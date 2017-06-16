Ahoy Sailor! Princess Kate Makes a Splash in Nautical-inspired Outfit at Sailing Workshop for Kids

Princess Kate was all smiles as she headed to a sailing workshop to have fun with a group of kids.

Kate, who is a patron for the 1851 Trust, attended the charity’s Land Rover BAR Roadshow at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in London on Friday. The event, which is linked with Sir Ben Ainslie’s British America’s Cup challenge, was organized to inspire schoolchildren to get into STEM programs as well as sailing. The roadshow also teaches kids about environmental effort to combat the amount of plastic in the oceans.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore appropriately nautical colors in a white jacket by Zara and navy blue pants by J. Crew.

As she arrived, Kate was handed a post of flowers by Samiyah Khanom, 11, from a local school.

“I was so excited to meet her, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Samiyah told reporters. “She asked what kind of boat I’d been in and asked if I’d ever watched the Americas Cup. She talked about how fast they go.”

During the visit, Kate was reunited — via Skype — with British sailor (and Olympic gold medalist!) Ben Ainslie, who is currently in Bermuda for the America’s Cup semi-finals. She offered her apologies to Ainslie and the rest of the British team, who will not be moving forward in the competition.

“Commiserations, obviously, but really well done,” she said to Ainslie on the video call. “We’ve been watching with really keen interest. Both William and I have been glued to the telly. Well done to you guys. I gather now you’re on to the next thing.”

Kate also spoke with one of the students, 10 year old Katie Lam. After telling her how “smart” she looked in her school uniform, she asked “Are you going out later? Have you got sailing stuff with you?” She then joked: “I hope you don’t end up swimming.”

One of the other children asked Kate what kind of car she had — and how many. The answer? A Land Rover, naturally.

The event was made of of children from four schools in East London.

Kate took part in an educational treasure hunt and an ocean plastics sea-bird activity, which highlights the damage caused by single use plastics and promotes sustainability. The 1851 Trust and the America’s Cup team have put the campaign at the heart of their operations since their inception.