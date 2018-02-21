The Most Glamorous Royal Weddings (and Dresses!) Throughout the Years

PIERRE CASIRAGHI & BEATRICE BORROMEO

Like another well-known royal couple, the seventh in line to the Monegasque throne, Casiraghi and his wife, Borromeo, met in college and began dating in May 2008. The couple celebrated their wedding over the course of two weekends: first, there was a civil ceremony and garden party held in Monaco on July 25, 2015; the next weekend was a religious wedding in Northern Italy, on one of Borromeo's family's islands, as well as another party. The bride wore a different dress for each occasion, including two by Armani and one by Valentino.