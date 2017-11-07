Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have the Same Lace Dress in Their Closets

It’s the dress that keeps on giving!

Pregnant Kate Middleton turned heads in a floor-length dress by Diane von Furstenberg during a Kensington Palace gala Tuesday night, but it wasn’t the first time she wore the lace stunner. It seems to be her go-to first trimester dress!

The royal mom, who is expecting her third child in April, also wore the dress when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte in November 2014. And a month later, she wore the black evening gown again to a friend’s wedding in London.

The Zarita lace gown features three-quarter length sheer lace sleeves, a deep V-neck back and scalloped lace detail at the hem. The lace dress is made from a rayon-nylon mix, which offers “stretch” properties — perfect for the expectant mom!

The dress is now sold out, but you can check out a similar look for less here!

And Kate’s not the only one who fell in love with the gown. Meghan Markle opted for a shorter version of the dress in navy when she hit the red carpet in February 2012. Markle, who has been dating Kate’s brother-in-law, Prince Harry, for over a year, paired the sexy style with nude heels.

Much like Kate, the Suits star already has numerous fashion blogs closely tracking her every outfit — and many of the pieces she recently wore to Prince Harry‘s Invictus Games have already sold out.

And judging by their mutual love of lace dresses (not to mention, royal princes!), we’re envisioning plenty of shopping trips in their future.