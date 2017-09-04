Royals
Oh, Baby! Take a Look Back at Princess Kate's Royally Chic Bump Style
From coats and dresses in simple silhouettes to posh accessories, see how the mom elegantly dressed her bump — before she welcomes baby number three!
By Diana Pearl•@dianapearl_, Shanelle Rein-olowokere and Kate Hogan•@misskph
Posted on
More
1 of 29
BABY BLUE
She wore a light blue coat and a printed blue dress underneath, both from the maternity brand Seraphine, for an engagement near her London home, Kensington Palace, while she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.
2 of 29
SEEING SPOTS
Royal déjà vu! Kate wears the same patterned coat she wore for her final engagement on March 11, 2015, before giving birth to Prince George in 2013.
3 of 29
WOMAN IN WHITE
Kate had a Hollywood moment in a white coat for a visit to the set of Downton Abbey in March 2015.
4 of 29
LUCK OF THE IRISH
Just as she did when she was pregnant with Prince George, Kate attended the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks in 2015 — this time, in a different coat.
5 of 29
BY THE SEA
A classic Kate look — a white dress coat — to keep warm during a February visit to the coastal city of Portsmouth in February 2015.
6 of 29
IN THE NAVY
She wore a navy coat to St. Paul’s Cathedral for a Service of Commemoration in honor of the end of combat in Afghanistan in March 2015.
7 of 29
THINK PINK
Just over a month before giving birth to Princess Charlotte in 2015, Kate wears a bright pink coat for a day out in London — a hint, perhaps, at the sex of her baby?
8 of 29
PRESENT TIME
Kate accepts a gift for her children — a child-sized chair — while on a school visit in London in January 2015.
9 of 29
NIGHT OUT
Looking sleek and chic in a Diane von Furstenberg black lace dress for the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in December 2014.
10 of 29
RED ALL OVER
Kate’s baby bump was barely visible in this red dress at an event for East Anglia Children’s Hospices in November 2014.
11 of 29
ROYAL WELCOME
A month after announcing her second pregnancy news in September 2014, Kate wears a gray coat (and matching fascinator!) to greet the President of Singapore to London.
12 of 29
SPOT-ON!
In her last month of pregnancy, Kate didn't slack off in the style department. Christening Princess Cruises's new ship, the Royal Princess, before giving birth to Prince George in 2013, Kate looks smashing in a Dalmatian-print coat ($260) from London boutique Hobbs and a Sylvia Fletcher bespoke hat.
13 of 29
JUST PEACHY
To help celebrate the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation June 4, 2013, at Westminster Abbey, the mom-to-be (and her bump!) makes a royal appearance in a pale pink Jenny Packham lace dress and matching silk-shantung jacket, finishing off with a Jane Taylor beaded hat ($1,200).
14 of 29
SUNNY DELIGHT
For a May 22, 2013, garden party hosted by Queen Elizabeth II on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, Kate brightens up the proceedings in a cheery Emilia Wickstead Marella silk coat ($1,804) paired with a cream bow-shaped Jane Corbett hat.
15 of 29
LITTLE BOY BLUE?
Even though the princess opted for the tell-tale hue (a silk Emilia Wickstead cocktail gown, $1,800) for the Art Room charity gala on April 24, 2013, she still remains mum on her baby's sex, keeping royal watchers guessing.
16 of 29
PRETTY IN PINK
On her second wedding anniversary (April 29, 2013), Kate steps out in a peach Tara Jarmon coat over a blush-colored sheath paired with nude L.K. Bennett patent heels to visit the Naomi House Children's Hospice for tea.
17 of 29
HIT THE SPOT
During a fun-filled visit to England's Warner Bros. studios on April 26, 2013, the expectant royal wears an affordable find from Topshop (an $80 black-and-white dress that's already sold out!) with a cropped black blazer and her fave pointy-toe heels.
18 of 29
FLOWER POWER
Kate showcases her growing bump in a printed (non-maternity) Erdem dress on April 23, 2013, while visiting students at Manchester's Willows Primary School.
19 of 29
MINTY FRESH
With just a few months left in her pregnancy, Kate signals spring in a soft green Mulberry tweed coat, tan fascinator and her trusty L.K. Bennett pumps for the National Review of Queen's Scouts celebration at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, U.K., on April 21, 2013.
20 of 29
BUTTONED UP
Continuing to keep her bump under wraps, the royal selects a flared plaid Moloh Workers coat, black tights and knee-high suede boots for an April 4, 2013, trip to the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
21 of 29
HAT TRICK
For an official tour of a London Underground station on March 20, 2013, Kate selects a blue Malene Birger coat accessorized with a black beret, black pumps, tights and a special "Baby on Board" button.
22 of 29
DÉJÀ VU
Kate pulls a look from her archives, wearing the same green coat and shamrock pin she wore in 2012 – adding a new fascinator, tights and a turtleneck – for a March 17, 2013, visit to Aldershot, England, where she distributed shamrocks to members of the Irish Guards.
23 of 29
COAT OF ARMS
With just a slight hint of a bump appearing through her belted burgundy Hobbs Celeste jacket, Kate makes a chic appearance on March 5, 2013, at the National Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, England.
24 of 29
A LEG UP
For the March 2, 2013, wedding of close pal and polo player Mark Tomlinson in the Swiss Alps, Kate opts for a smart (and cozy!) ensemble – a chocolate brown fascinator, fur-trimmed cream coat, a flowing animal-print silk dress and brown heels – that keeps her growing belly covered.
25 of 29
WRAP-READY
After a much-needed Caribbean babymoon with husband Prince William, the refreshed-looking mom-to-be (and her bump!) make their official debut in a MaxMara Studio print dress and black pointy toe heels during a Feb. 19, 2013, charity visit.
26 of 29
CENTER STAGE
For the Jan. 11, 2013, unveiling of her official portrait, the Duchess of Cambridge swathes her barely-there bump in a burgundy dress with sheer sleeves paired with tailored black accessories.
27 of 29
GREEN WITH ENVY
What bump? In her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy, the expectant royal looks as slim as ever in a V-neck Alexander McQueen gown – with a thigh-high slit! – while presenting at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards on Dec. 16, 2012.
28 of 29
ROYAL BLUE
Talk about glowing! After a four-day hospital stay to treat her severe morning sickness, a radiant Kate steps out in a navy plaid coat and lavender scarf to finally head home Dec. 6, 2012.
29 of 29
WRAPPED UP
A light pink coat for the 2015 Commonwealth Observance Service at London’s Westminster Abbey, the same church where she married Prince William in 2011.
See Also
More
More
Princess Kate vs. Princess Diana's Maternity Style: How Do They Compare?
Princess Kate and Prince William’s New Royal Baby Could Set a Historic Precedent — Here’s How
Every Adorable Photo of Big Brother Prince George and Soon-to-Be Big Sister Princess Charlotte You Need to See
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Reveal the Name of Their New Baby Prince!
Prince Harry Reacts to Princess Kate's Baby News – and Gives a Health Update as She Battles Hyperemesis Gravidarum