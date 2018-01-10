Kate Middleton pulled one of her favorite maternity dresses out of the closet for an outing in London Wednesday.

The $85 blue and green floral print dress by maternity brand Seraphine is one of the royal mom’s go-to outfits. She wore it a couple times while pregnant with Charlotte, once around the same point in her pregnancy that she’s in now.

In January 2015, Kate was approaching the end of her second trimester during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte, who was born on May 2, when she wore the dress. The royal was all smiles as she attended a coffee morning at the charity, Family Friends, in Kensington.

Fast forward three years later, and Kate, who is due with her third child in April, was seated at another charity’s table while wearing the same floral dress.

The royal sported the same mega-watt smile and shorter locks, styled with her signature blowout (no messy buns for Kate!).

The Florrie Floral Print Dress launched as part of Seraphine’s spring/summer 2015 collection, and it’s still available to purchase here.

Kate keeps her signature style intact during her pregnancies, regularly rotating a rainbow of her go-to coat dresses and tea-length dresses.