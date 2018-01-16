Kate Middleton Just Gave Us a Major Flashback to Her Pregnancy with Princess Charlotte

Pretty in pink — again!

Kate Middleton was radiant in a bright pink coat dress on Tuesday, giving us a major flashback to when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

The royal mom, who is expecting her third child in April, recycled her pink Mulberry coat dress, which she also wore during her pregnancy with Charlotte in 2015.

The double-breasted coat with a little collar is currently sold out, but you can shop a similar style here.

Kate Middleton in 2018 and in 2015 (right)

Kate stood out in the fuchsia shade on the chilly January morning visit. She last wore the coat in March 2015, during her last official royal engagement before giving birth to Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton in March 2015 Chris Jackson/Getty

She updated her look on Tuesday with black tights and matching black gloves. She topped it off with pretty pale pink Morganite cushion drop earrings with diamond detailing from one of her go-to jewelry designers, Kiki McDonough.

But she’s still showcasing her signature blowout — even though her hair is a few inches shorter this time around!

Prince William and Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first maternity flashback Kate has given us during her pregnancy. Last week, she pulled one of her favorite maternity dresses out of the closet for an outing in London.

The $85 blue and green floral print dress by maternity brand Seraphine is one of the royal mom’s go-to outfits. She wore it a couple times while pregnant with Charlotte, once around the same point in her pregnancy that she’s in now.

Kate Middleton in 2015 (left) and in 2018 Geoff Pugh/WPA Pool/Getty; Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty

Kate keeps her signature style intact during her pregnancies, regularly rotating a rainbow of her go-to coat dresses and tea-length dresses.