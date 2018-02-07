Kate Middleton has returned from her winter wonderland tour — and on Wednesday she stepped out in support of one of her key charities.

Kate, 36, who spent last week in Sweden and Norway with Prince William, headed to Essex to open a treatment center run by Action on Addiction.

The royal mom, who is expecting her third child in April, took part in a discussion with healthcare professionals about the nine-week recovery program at the center in Wickford, about 35 miles east of London, before formally opening the center. As she has previously, she bundled up in a coat by the label Goat. (And yes, she’s back in blue!)

Kate Middleton arrives in Essex on Feb. 7, 2018. Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The charity features “Clouds in the Community,” a Self-Help Addiction Recovery Programme (SHARP) that provides an effective alternative to residential treatment and offers hope as a starting point for long-term recovery and sobriety. Independent evaluation has found that 80 percent of clients did not return to any treatment service upon completion of the program.

Kate Middleton Eddie Mulholland/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton Eddie Mulholland/Shutterstock

The charity is one of the earliest that Princess Kate adopted when she started her public life after marrying William in 2011. Through that work, she realized that mental health challenges were at the root of many of the problems faced by children and addicts. Now, mental well-being underpins much of the charity work she spearheads alongside William and Prince Harry. (And soon, Meghan Markle!)