Kate Middleton Is a Goddess in Ethereal Blush Gown From Her Wedding Dress Designer

Kate Middleton didn’t walk to dinner at the royal palace in Oslo on Thursday — she floated.

The royal, who is expecting her third child in April, was impossibly chic in a flowing blush gown from Alexander McQueen. And the bridal look was fitting since McQueen also designed her stunning wedding gown in 2001.

She and Prince William, who was dashing in a tux, were invited to an official dinner in their honor at the Norwegian royal palace in Oslo on Thursday night. After spending the day with Norway’s Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit, the two couples dined alongside King Harald and Queen Sonja at a lavish dinner at the palace.

Kate accessorized her gown, which featured a crystal flower detailing on the neckline, with gorgeous diamond drop earrings and the same diamond bracelet Queen Elizabeth wore on her wedding day in 1947.

The event was also attended by members of government, leaders in business and serving members and veterans from the Norwegian Armed Forces. Both King Harald and Prince William were expected to give a speech at the dinner.

Will and Kate kicked off day three of their four-day Scandinavian royal tour at the Gardermoan air force base, where they were met by several inches of deep snow. Later in the afternoon, they visited the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park within the palace gardens, which opened last year in the name of Princess Ingrid Alexandra to mark the 25th anniversary of the King’s reign. They also attended an event held at MESH, a co-working space for entrepreneurs and start-up companies to grow their businesses and thrive in a creative environment.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Will and Kate bonded with Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. In Oslo, the pair will enjoy the hospitality of King Harald at a palace dinner this evening.