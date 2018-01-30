Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Most High-Fashion Look Ever and We Are Not Sure What to Think

After a whirlwind day that saw them participate in an ice hockey shoot out, sip traditional glögg (alcohol-free!) and double date with Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, Prince William and Princess Kate changed into their finest for a black tie dinner with the Swedish royal family.

Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, was glowing in a dreamy floor-length floral-patterned silk crepe dress by Erdem. With its high neck, bell sleeves and tiered skirt, it’s definitely one of Kate’s most high-fashion looks to date.

The royal couple were joined by members of the Swedish royal family at the dinner, which was held at the official residence of the British ambassador, where Will and Kate are staying during their visit to Sweden.

Prince William and Kate Middleton talk to Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and his wife Ulla Lofven at the British ambassdor's residence in Stockholm. CLAUDIO BRESCIANI/AFP/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton talk to Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and his wife Ulla Lofven at the British ambassdor's residence in Stockholm. CLAUDIO BRESCIANI/AFP/Getty

They will also get the chance to meet with some of Sweden’s most popular stars — actors Stellan Skarsgård and Alicia Vikander.



The final details are in place! The #Duke and #Duchess of #Cambridge are joined by the Crown Princess Couple, members of the Swedish government, Riksdag, civil society and creative industries for a black tie dinner at the UK Ambassador’s Residence. #RoyalVisitSweden pic.twitter.com/s9NwsuNl5U — Brittiska Ambassaden (@UKinSweden) January 30, 2018

Will and Kate kicked off day one of their four-day tour of Sweden and Norway on the ice. The royals visited an outdoor ice-skating rink in the center of Stockholm on Tuesday to learn more about one of the country’s most popular sports: bandy hockey. And they rolled out the red carpet for Will and Kate as they stepped onto the ice to challenge each other to a fun penalty shoot out.

Kate Middleton JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

They then traveled to the Royal Palace of Stockholm to attend a luncheon hosted by King Carl KVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel were also in attendance.

Following the luncheon, Will and Kate, accompanied by Victoria and Daniel, walked through the picturesque cobbled streets of Stockholm where they were greeted by well-wishers who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

Princess Victoria, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Daniel Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

They took in the Nobel Museum and then travelled to Ark Des, Sweden’s national center for architecture and design.

Tomorrow, they will learn how Sweden is approaching mental health challenges, a cause very important to the royal couple. And on Thursday, they will fly to Norway for the final leg of their tour.