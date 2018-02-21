Kate Middleton Wears a Hard Hat — and Gets a Henna Tattoo! — at 7 Months Pregnant

A day in the life of a pregnant royal!

As she settles into her third trimester, Kate Middleton is showing no signs of slowing down. On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate, who are expecting their third child in April, kicked off a whirlwind day in Sunderland in North East England at the official opening of the Fire Station, one of the city’s most iconic buildings that was recently converted into a hub for artists.

During the visit, Kate received a henna tattoo from a local artist. The royal was all smiles as Shajida Begum, 18, drew a brown flower with a swirl on her hand. (Natural henna, typically brown and derived solely from plants, and with no added chemicals, is safe to use during pregnancy, according to experts. Black henna, however, contains a dye called para-phenylenediamine (PPD) and is not safe.)

ANDY COMMINS/AFP/Getty

ANDY COMMINS/AFP/Getty

Kate having some fun in Sunderland today — getting a henna tattoo pic.twitter.com/XRu3u7Hdkt — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) February 21, 2018

“I said, ‘Would you like a design?’ and she was like, ‘Yes, if you don’t mind,’ ” Begum told reporters.

“She was saying that it was really pretty. I was just telling her how it works. I was telling her when she can wash it off — I said, ‘When it becomes flaky.’ ”

Kate also asked the women for a pack of bindis, which she said she wanted for her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Danny Lawson/PA Wire/AP

Next, the royal couple slipped into hard hats and vests as they visited the site of the new Northern Spire bridge over the River Wear, which is due to open later this spring.

Kate covered her stylish green bespoke Dolce & Gabbana coat with the heavy duty vest and put on her hard hat and safety googles and pulled her signature blowout into a ponytail as she surveyed the site. She even swapped her heels for more comfortable boots for the excursion.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, met local children (and a 101-year-old woman!) who will benefit from the bridge in the future, as well the engineers and construction workers who were involved in the making of the bridge.

Danny Lawson/PA Wire/AP

The celebration of Sunderland’s arts and culture comes after Kate talked about her love for photography for London’s National Portrait Gallery, which will debut the exhibition Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography, on Feb. 28.

It has been a busy week for William and Kate, as they had attended the annual BAFTA Awards (the British equivalent of the Oscars) on Sunday. Then, on Monday, Kate co-hosted the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange reception at the palace while the future heir enjoyed a motorcycle ride during a visit to the headquarters of Triumph Motorcycles (the largest British motorcycle manufacturer) and the MIRA Technology Park in Hinckley, England, on Tuesday.