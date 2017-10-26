Kate Middleton is going as a tennis fan for Halloween!

The avid player (she and Prince William have a court at home at Anmer Hall) will spend the spooky day courtside during a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

During the sporty engagement, she will watch several on-court sessions, including a wheelchair tennis demonstration, and she’ll take part in the Tennis for Kids session – an LTA-run program which teaches young children, ages 5 to 8 years old, how to play and enjoy tennis.

She will also have the opportunity to meet some of the country’s top junior talents, as well as other members of the training team including coaches, nutritionists and physical therapists.

The royal mom isn’t the only royal with exciting plans for Halloween. Prince Harry is coming stateside for the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation in Chicago on Tuesday. The visit means a reunion with his pal and fellow champion of veterans, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, became patron of the LTA in December 2016, taking over the patronage from Queen Elizabeth, who held the role for 63 years.

Kate’s love of the game runs in the family. Over the summer, she revealed mom Carole Middleton’s tennis crush.

“Roger [Federer] is my mother’s heartthrob. I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too,” she said.

For Kate, watching Wimbledon was a family tradition growing up.

“It is such a quintessential part of English summer,” she says. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories.”

She and her family would go to the championships before she was a royal, and she calls the atmosphere “incredible.” Now, Kate doesn’t have to wait in line for tickets, as she has a permanent spot in the royal box, often alongside Prince William.