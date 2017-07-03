Royals
Check Out Princess Kate’s New Short Hair from All Angles
By Maria Mercedes Lara•@maria_mercedes
FROM THE FRONT
Princess Kate debuted a brand new haircut on Monday when she attended Wimbledon in London — aka, her favorite summer event of the year. While Kate may have wanted the focus to be on the tennis, her shoulder-length 'do really stole the show. Check out the look from all angles!
CLOSE UP
Princess Kate cousl still wear her signature bouncy waves with her shoulder-length new hairdo.
FROM THE RIGHT
Kate's long layered cut looked exceptional from her right side.
FROM THE LEFT
Since she normall favors a slightly-to-the-right part, Kate's hair mostly hangs over the left side of her face, creating a lovely side-profile.
FROM THE BACK
Princess Kate's new cut reaches just to the top of her back.
IN MOTION
Kate's famous Chelsea blowout looked extra bouncy in her new cut.
BEHIND HER EARS
Even a princess needs to get her hair out of her face!
WINDSWEPT
Not even a small breeze can ruin Kate's new 'do!