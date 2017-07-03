Royals

Check Out Princess Kate’s New Short Hair from All Angles

FROM THE FRONT

Princess Kate debuted a brand new haircut on Monday when she attended Wimbledon in London — aka, her favorite summer event of the year. While Kate may have wanted the focus to be on the tennis, her shoulder-length 'do really stole the show. Check out the look from all angles!

CLOSE UP

Princess Kate cousl still wear her signature bouncy waves with her shoulder-length new hairdo.

FROM THE RIGHT

Kate's long layered cut looked exceptional from her right side.

FROM THE LEFT

Since she normall favors a slightly-to-the-right part, Kate's hair mostly hangs over the left side of her face, creating a lovely side-profile.

FROM THE BACK

Princess Kate's new cut reaches just to the top of her back.

IN MOTION

Kate's famous Chelsea blowout looked extra bouncy in her new cut.

BEHIND HER EARS

Even a princess needs to get her hair out of her face!

WINDSWEPT

Not even a small breeze can ruin Kate's new 'do!

