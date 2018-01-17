Kate Middleton Is Totally Taken with Sweet Young Patient's Shiny Sneakers During Hospital Visit

Kate Middleton is normally known for her own style choices. But on Wednesday, she was doing the admiring, as she met a little girl with sparkly shoes at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Princess Kate, 36, enthusiastically pointed at Ava Watt’s fancy silvery sneakers after the nine-year-old girl greeted the royal at the hospital, where she opened the Mittal Children’s Medical Centre — which will house the hospital’s new Premier Inn Clinical Building.

Watt is a patient at the city’s famous kids’ hospital, where she has been treated with cystic fibrosis since she was born.

The royal, in a bright orange coat by Boden, was given one of the hospital teddy bears by Ava after being greeted by local dignitaries and hospital executives.

Inside, Kate joined the hospital’s patients in the children’s playroom and spoke with patients and their families.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The addition of the Premier Inn Clinical Building will allow for more young patients to come to Great Ormond Street Hospital for treatment, where they’ll be able to stay and recover in up-to-date facilities and larger bedrooms with space for parents to spend the night with their children.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

After her hospital visit, Kate will head to Bond Primary School just south of London for an engagement with the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative. She’ll do so in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a position she took over from Queen Elizabeth in December 2016.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince William and ‘Blossoming’ Kate Middleton Team Up for a Busy Day of Prayer, Work and Tea

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Just yesterday, Kate and husband Prince William had a full day of events in Coventry, where they paid a visit to the city’s cathedral and spoke with volunteers at Rising Café, a space that provides work opportunities for those dealing with addiction.