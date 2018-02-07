Kate Middleton Got Her Heel Stuck in a Grate This Morning, Handled It with Perfect Grace

Even royals can’t avoid the risks that come with wearing high heels!

Kate Middleton got her black stiletto heel caught in a grate as she arrived at a new addiction treatment center in Wickford on Wednesday. But the pesky metal drain was no match for the royal, who is used to navigating rough terrain in her heels.

The royal mom, who is about seven months pregnant, kept her balance — and her shoe! She laughed off the mishap as she greeted staff from the Action on Addiction Community Treatment center, which she opened.

After being greeted by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Essex Jonathan Douglas-Hughes — who took a tumble himself when he met Kate and Prince William in 2016 — Kate quipped, “Do the same as you!”

Douglas-Hughes told reporters afterwards, “I reminded her [about the fall]. My wife told her that she would ensure I didn’t do it again. Then she caught her heel. She said, Oh…do the same as you!’ ”

Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, bundled up in a bright blue coat from Goat. She accessorized her look with a small black clutch, sheer black tights and her black pumps.

She recently returned from her winter wonderland tour in Sweden and Norway with Prince William. During the event on Wednesday, she took part in a discussion with healthcare professionals about the nine-week recovery program at the center in Wickford, about 35 miles east of London, before formally opening the center.

The charity is one of the earliest that Princess Kate adopted when she started her public life after marrying William in 2011. Through that work, she realized that mental health challenges were at the root of many of the problems faced by children and addicts. Now, mental well-being underpins much of the charity work she spearheads alongside William and Prince Harry. (And soon, Meghan Markle!)