Although Kate Middleton has been battling severe pregnancy sickness, the royal mom displayed not just a hint of a baby bump at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, but also a new glow.

And pomegranates — a longtime symbol of fertility — may be giving her skin a boost.

Princess Kate’s favorite all-natural beauty line, Beuti Skincare, has just launched their new Pomegranate Glow Enzyme Cleanser, a $55 product that counts fermented pomegranate as a key ingredient.

The second product in the Beuti range has been in the works ever since founder Leila Aalam discovered that Kate is a fan of her Beuti Sleep Elixir, an all-natural blend of 14 plant-based oils that help tackle inflammation, redness and aging.

“When I knew that she had three bottles of it and was actually using it, it got me really excited to bring out more products. I was just ecstatic,” says Aalam.

One year later, Aalam is launching the new cleanser, a multi-purpose gel-balm hybrid. And of course, their most famous customer was one of the first to receive the product.

“I recently hand-delivered a box of products to Kensington Palace myself, so I know she received them,” confirms the beauty entrepreneur, who launched her natural skincare line just last April. “The pomegranate enzymes act like a gentle glycolic acid to exfoliate and renew, which is perfect for Kate’s skin right now.”

The cleanser contains rose clay to cleanse and copaiba balsam to soothe and protect against inflammation and aging, while flower essences of iris, laurel and myrtle (which incidentally featured in Kate’s wedding bouquet!) have been added to heal and soothe. The product can also be layered on and used as an intensive mask.

“Using this on her skin, it will slough away the dead skin cells, the anti-inflammatories will deal with sensitivity and it will help soothe any blemishes which often appear thanks to all those pregnancy hormones,” says Aalam. “If her skin is suffering at all, it will bring back her glow.”