See Princess Kate Live Out Her Secret Dream of Being a Farmer!

Princess Kate wasn’t kidding last year when she revealed her secret dream of being a farmer. And on Wednesday, she got to put that dream into action during a visit to Farms for City Children in Arlingham, Gloucester.

The royal mom, who was dressed down in a khaki coat, brown leggings and her favorite 12-year-old boots, was on hand to see how young people from inner cities get the chance to spend a week on a real working farm. She met with schoolchildren and teachers as they toured around they showed her around the grounds.

Farms for City Children offers urban children from all over the U.K. a unique opportunity to live and work together for a week at a time on a real farm in the heart of the countryside.

Upon Kate’s arrival, she met with children’s author Michael Morpurgo and his wife Clare, who founded the organization in 1976.

She then joined a story time session led by Morpurgo before joining the children as they completed work around the farm, including tending to pigs, sheep and chickens.

Michael and Clare Morpurgo set up @farmersforaweek in 1976 to give urban children the opportunity to experience life on a farm🐄 pic.twitter.com/5lJyQLuQnD — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 3, 2017

During a visit with the Wadebridge Young Famers last September, Kate said she wanted to encourage 3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte to learn the land at the family’s country home in Norfolk.

“She wants the children to learn all about farming and the apples in their orchard. She said she’d secretly like to be a young farmer,” student Bea Hodge told reporters at the time.

The royal mom’s farm visit comes one day after daughter Charlotte celebrated her second birthday.